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Filmography
Alexander Hörbe
Alexander Hörbe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Hörbe
Alexander Hörbe
Alexander Hörbe
Date of Birth
1 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
The Captain
(2017)
6.7
Rabiye
(2022)
5.9
Three
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2017
2010
2002
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.7
Rabiye
Rabiye
Drama
2022, Germany / France
7.6
The Captain
Der Hauptmann
Drama, History
2017, Germany / Poland / Portugal / France
Watch trailer
5.9
Three
3
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2010, Germany
Watch trailer
4.7
Das beste Stück
Das beste Stück
Comedy
2002, Germany
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