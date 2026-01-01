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Alexander Hörbe Alexander Hörbe
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Hörbe

Alexander Hörbe

Alexander Hörbe

Date of Birth
1 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Captain 7.6
The Captain (2017)
Rabiye 6.7
Rabiye (2022)
Three 5.9
Three (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rabiye 6.7
Rabiye Rabiye
Drama 2022, Germany / France
The Captain 7.6
The Captain Der Hauptmann
Drama, History 2017, Germany / Poland / Portugal / France
Watch trailer
Three 5.9
Three 3
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2010, Germany
Watch trailer
Das beste Stück 4.7
Das beste Stück Das beste Stück
Comedy 2002, Germany
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