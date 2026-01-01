Aleksandr Sajko

Menu
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.1
Sto soldat i dve devushki
(1989)
6.4
Wasp Honey
(1991)
5.4
Schastlivyy marshrut
(2013)
5.4
Schastlivyy marshrut
Schastlivyy marshrut
Romantic
2013, Russia
4.9
Gladiator for Hire
Gladiator for Hire
Action
1993, Belarus
6.4
Wasp Honey
Med osy
Animation, Drama
1991, USSR
7.1
Sto soldat i dve devushki
Sto soldat i dve devushki
Drama, War
1989, USSR
