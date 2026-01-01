Aleksandr Sajko

Menu
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Schastlivyy marshrut 5.4
Schastlivyy marshrut Schastlivyy marshrut
Romantic 2013, Russia
Gladiator for Hire 4.9
Gladiator for Hire Gladiator for Hire
Action 1993, Belarus
Wasp Honey 6.4
Wasp Honey Med osy
Animation, Drama 1991, USSR
Sto soldat i dve devushki 7.1
Sto soldat i dve devushki Sto soldat i dve devushki
Drama, War 1989, USSR
