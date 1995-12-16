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Choui Khoua
Choui Khoua
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choui Khoua
Choui Khoua
Choui Khoua
Date of Birth
23 November 1916
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
16 December 1995
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
The Lin Family Shop
(1959)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1959
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
7.2
The Lin Family Shop
Lin jia pu zi
Drama
1959, China
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