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Choui Khoua Choui Khoua
Kinoafisha Persons Choui Khoua

Choui Khoua

Choui Khoua

Date of Birth
23 November 1916
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
16 December 1995
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Lin Family Shop 7.2
The Lin Family Shop (1959)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lin Family Shop 7.2
The Lin Family Shop Lin jia pu zi
Drama 1959, China
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