Aleksandr Fomin
Kinoafisha
Aleksandr Fomin
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Pink Taxi
(2009)
7.1
A Dog walked along the Piano
(1978)
6.2
Karamora
(2022)
6.2
Karamora
Mystery, Thriller
2022, Russia
7.3
Pink Taxi
PINK TAXI
Documentary
2009, Germany
7.1
A Dog walked along the Piano
Shla sobaka po royalyu
Comedy, Children's, Musical, Adventure
1978, USSR
