Aleksandr Fomin Aleksandr Fomin
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Pink Taxi 7.3
Pink Taxi (2009)
A Dog walked along the Piano 7.1
A Dog walked along the Piano (1978)
Karamora 6.2
Karamora (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Karamora 6.2
Karamora
Mystery, Thriller 2022, Russia
Pink Taxi 7.3
Pink Taxi PINK TAXI
Documentary 2009, Germany
A Dog walked along the Piano 7.1
A Dog walked along the Piano Shla sobaka po royalyu
Comedy, Children's, Musical, Adventure 1978, USSR
