Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yana Polyarush
Yana Polyarush Yana Polyarush
Kinoafisha Persons Yana Polyarush

Yana Polyarush

Yana Polyarush

Date of Birth
9 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Vidrimasgor 6.9
Vidrimasgor (2009)
Tima i Toma 6.7
Tima i Toma (2015)
King of the Mountain 6.3
King of the Mountain (2018)

Filmography

King of the Mountain 6.3
King of the Mountain So dna vershiny
Drama, Sport 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Tima i Toma 6.7
Tima i Toma
Children's 2015, Russia
Vidrimasgor 6.9
Vidrimasgor Vidrimasgor
Comedy 2009, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more