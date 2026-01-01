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About
Yana Polyarush
Yana Polyarush
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yana Polyarush
Yana Polyarush
Yana Polyarush
Date of Birth
9 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
6.9
Vidrimasgor
(2009)
6.7
Tima i Toma
(2015)
6.3
King of the Mountain
(2018)
Filmography
6.3
King of the Mountain
So dna vershiny
Drama, Sport
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Tima i Toma
Children's
2015, Russia
6.9
Vidrimasgor
Vidrimasgor
Comedy
2009, Russia
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