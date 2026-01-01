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Huang Lu Huang Lu
Kinoafisha Persons Huang Lu

Huang Lu

Huang Lu

Date of Birth
10 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Later, I Laughed 7.9
Later, I Laughed (2024)
Blind Massage 7.3
Blind Massage (2014)
Endless Journey 7.2
Endless Journey (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Later, I Laughed 7.9
Later, I Laughed
Drama, 2024, China
Art College 1994 6.4
Art College 1994 Yi shu xue yuan
Animation, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Endless Journey 7.2
Endless Journey San da dui
Crime, Drama 2023, China
Summer of Changsha 5.7
Summer of Changsha Summer of Changsha / Liu Yu Tian
Crime 2019, China
A Yellow Bird 5.5
A Yellow Bird A Yellow Bird
Drama 2016, Singapore / France
A Horse with Hope 6.7
A Horse with Hope A Horse with Hope
Drama, Family 2015, China
Blind Massage 7.3
Blind Massage Tui na
Drama 2014, China / France
She, a Chinese 5.8
She, a Chinese She, a Chinese
Drama 2009, Germany / France / Great Britain
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