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About
Filmography
Huang Lu
Huang Lu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Huang Lu
Huang Lu
Huang Lu
Date of Birth
10 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Later, I Laughed
(2024)
7.3
Blind Massage
(2014)
7.2
Endless Journey
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Year
All
2024
2023
2019
2016
2015
2014
2009
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actress
8
7.9
Later, I Laughed
Drama,
2024, China
6.4
Art College 1994
Yi shu xue yuan
Animation, Comedy, Drama
2023, China
7.2
Endless Journey
San da dui
Crime, Drama
2023, China
5.7
Summer of Changsha
Summer of Changsha / Liu Yu Tian
Crime
2019, China
5.5
A Yellow Bird
A Yellow Bird
Drama
2016, Singapore / France
6.7
A Horse with Hope
A Horse with Hope
Drama, Family
2015, China
7.3
Blind Massage
Tui na
Drama
2014, China / France
5.8
She, a Chinese
She, a Chinese
Drama
2009, Germany / France / Great Britain
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