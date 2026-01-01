Menu
Date of Birth
1 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
So Long, My Son
(2019)
7.3
Mongol
(2007)
7.2
Endless Journey
(2023)
Filmography
7.2
Endless Journey
San da dui
Crime, Drama
2023, China
7.8
So Long, My Son
Di jiu tian chang / So Long, My Son
Drama
2019, China
6.2
Finding Mr. Right 2
Beijing Meets Seattle II: Book of Love
Romantic
2016, China
7.3
Mongol
Mongol
History, Drama, Biography
2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Liang ge ren de ba lei
Liang ge ren de ba lei
Romantic
2005, China
