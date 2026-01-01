Menu
Ai Liya

Ai Liya

Date of Birth
1 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Endless Journey 7.2
Endless Journey San da dui
Crime, Drama 2023, China
So Long, My Son 7.8
So Long, My Son Di jiu tian chang / So Long, My Son
Drama 2019, China
Finding Mr. Right 2 6.2
Finding Mr. Right 2 Beijing Meets Seattle II: Book of Love
Romantic 2016, China
Mongol 7.3
Mongol Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Liang ge ren de ba lei
Liang ge ren de ba lei Liang ge ren de ba lei
Romantic 2005, China
