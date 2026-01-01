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Filmography
Mariya Kostina
Mariya Kostina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Kostina
Mariya Kostina
Mariya Kostina
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.0
Zvyozdochka moya nenaglyadnaya
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2000
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6
Zvyozdochka moya nenaglyadnaya
Zvyozdochka moya nenaglyadnaya
Romantic
2000, Russia
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