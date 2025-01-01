Menu
Kinoafisha Persons William Powell Awards

Awards and nominations of William Powell

William Powell
Academy Awards, USA 1948 Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1937 Academy Awards, USA 1937
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1935 Academy Awards, USA 1935
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
