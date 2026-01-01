Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexis Granowsky
Alexis Granowsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexis Granowsky
Alexis Granowsky
Alexis Granowsky
Date of Birth
1 January 1890
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
11 March 1937
Popular Films
6.6
Jewish Luck
(1925)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
1925
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
6.6
Jewish Luck
Yevreyskoye schastye
Comedy, Romantic
1925, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree