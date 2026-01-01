Margot Trooger

Menu
Date of Birth
2 June 1923
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
24 April 1994
Actor type
The Adventurer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pippi Longstocking 7.6
Pippi Longstocking Pippi Långstrump
Adventure 1969, Sweden / West Germany
