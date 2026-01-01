Menu
Margot Trooger
Margot Trooger
Margot Trooger
Date of Birth
2 June 1923
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
24 April 1994
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Pippi Longstocking
(1969)
Filmography
7.6
Pippi Longstocking
Pippi Långstrump
Adventure
1969, Sweden / West Germany
