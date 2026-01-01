Menu
Maria Persson




Date of Birth
9 June 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Pippi Longstocking
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Year
All
1969
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
Pippi Longstocking
Pippi Långstrump
Adventure
1969, Sweden / West Germany
