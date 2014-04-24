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Filmography
Michel Lang
Michel Lang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Lang
Michel Lang
Michel Lang
Date of Birth
9 June 1939
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
24 April 2014
Popular Films
6.8
Tous vedettes
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Musical
Year
All
1980
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
6.8
Tous vedettes
Tous vedettes
Musical
1980, France
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