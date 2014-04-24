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Michel Lang Michel Lang
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Lang

Michel Lang

Michel Lang

Date of Birth
9 June 1939
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
24 April 2014

Popular Films

Tous vedettes 6.8
Tous vedettes (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tous vedettes 6.8
Tous vedettes Tous vedettes
Musical 1980, France
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