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Oksana Borbat Oksana Borbat
Kinoafisha Persons Oksana Borbat

Oksana Borbat

Oksana Borbat

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Proshchenoe voskresene 7.5
Proshchenoe voskresene (2007)
Vortex 6.9
Vortex (2009)

Filmography

Vortex 6.9
Vortex Duburys
Drama 2009, Lithuania
Proshchenoe voskresene 7.5
Proshchenoe voskresene Proshchenoe voskresene
Romantic 2007, Ukraine
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