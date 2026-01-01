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Filmography
Oksana Borbat
Oksana Borbat
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oksana Borbat
Oksana Borbat
Oksana Borbat
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Proshchenoe voskresene
(2007)
6.9
Vortex
(2009)
Filmography
6.9
Vortex
Duburys
Drama
2009, Lithuania
7.5
Proshchenoe voskresene
Proshchenoe voskresene
Romantic
2007, Ukraine
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