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Katie Grant
Katie Grant
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Grant
Katie Grant
Katie Grant
Date of Birth
1 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
4.2
Inescapable
(2003)
Filmography
4.2
Inescapable
Inescapable
Drama, Adult
2003, USA
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