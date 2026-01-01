Menu
Marko Iversen Kanic

Marko Iversen Kanic

Date of Birth
28 May 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Storm in My Heart 7.0
The Storm in My Heart (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Storm in My Heart 7
The Storm in My Heart The Storm in my heart
Drama 2010, Norway
