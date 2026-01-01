Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marko Iversen Kanic
Marko Iversen Kanic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marko Iversen Kanic
Marko Iversen Kanic
Marko Iversen Kanic
Date of Birth
28 May 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
The Storm in My Heart
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7
The Storm in My Heart
The Storm in my heart
Drama
2010, Norway
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree