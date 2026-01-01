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Ailo Gaup Ailo Gaup
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Ailo Gaup

Ailo Gaup

Date of Birth
22 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Storm in My Heart 6.9
The Storm in My Heart (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Storm in My Heart 6.9
The Storm in My Heart The Storm in my heart
Drama 2010, Norway
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