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Filmography
Ailo Gaup
Ailo Gaup
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ailo Gaup
Ailo Gaup
Ailo Gaup
Date of Birth
22 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Storm in My Heart
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
The Storm in My Heart
The Storm in my heart
Drama
2010, Norway
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