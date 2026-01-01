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Liberto Rabal Liberto Rabal
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Liberto Rabal

Liberto Rabal

Date of Birth
30 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Live Flesh 7.2
Live Flesh (1997)
Not Love, Just Frenzy 5.4
Not Love, Just Frenzy (1996)

Filmography

Live Flesh 7.2
Live Flesh Carne trémula
Thriller, Romantic, Drama 1997, France / Spain
Not Love, Just Frenzy 5.4
Not Love, Just Frenzy Más que amor, frenesí
Comedy, Thriller, Drama 1996, Spain
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