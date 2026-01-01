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Filmography
Liberto Rabal
Liberto Rabal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liberto Rabal
Liberto Rabal
Liberto Rabal
Date of Birth
30 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
Live Flesh
(1997)
5.4
Not Love, Just Frenzy
(1996)
Filmography
7.2
Live Flesh
Carne trémula
Thriller, Romantic, Drama
1997, France / Spain
5.4
Not Love, Just Frenzy
Más que amor, frenesí
Comedy, Thriller, Drama
1996, Spain
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