Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marianne Groves Marianne Groves
Kinoafisha Persons Marianne Groves

Marianne Groves

Marianne Groves

Date of Birth
31 July 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Mado, poste restante 6.8
Mado, poste restante (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mado, poste restante 6.8
Mado, poste restante Mado, poste restante
Romantic 1990, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more