Marianne Groves
Date of Birth
31 July 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
Mado, poste restante
(1990)
Filmography
6.8
Mado, poste restante
Mado, poste restante
Romantic
1990, France
