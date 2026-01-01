Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Itygilov
Aleksandr Itygilov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Itygilov
Aleksandr Itygilov
Aleksandr Itygilov
Date of Birth
6 August 1944
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
25 June 1990
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.4
Eto mi, Gospodi...
(1990)
6.8
Smirennoe kladbishche
(1989)
6.7
Date
(1982)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1990
1989
1986
1984
1982
1980
All
6
Films
6
Director
6
Writer
1
7.4
Eto mi, Gospodi...
Eto mi, Gospodi...
War, Drama
1990, USSR
6.8
Smirennoe kladbishche
Smirennoe kladbishche
Drama
1989, USSR
5.6
Accused wedding
Accused wedding
Drama
1986, USSR
6.6
Yesli mozhesh, prosti...
Yesli mozhesh, prosti...
Romantic, Drama
1984, USSR
6.7
Date
Date
Drama
1982, USSR
6.4
Bear Skin Is for Sale
Bear Skin Is for Sale
Drama
1980, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree