Aleksandr Itygilov
Aleksandr Itygilov

Aleksandr Itygilov

Date of Birth
6 August 1944
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
25 June 1990
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Eto mi, Gospodi... 7.4
Eto mi, Gospodi... (1990)
Smirennoe kladbishche 6.8
Smirennoe kladbishche (1989)
Date 6.7
Date (1982)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Eto mi, Gospodi... 7.4
Eto mi, Gospodi...
War, Drama 1990, USSR
Smirennoe kladbishche 6.8
Smirennoe kladbishche
Drama 1989, USSR
Accused wedding 5.6
Accused wedding
Drama 1986, USSR
Yesli mozhesh, prosti... 6.6
Yesli mozhesh, prosti...
Romantic, Drama 1984, USSR
Date 6.7
Date
Drama 1982, USSR
Bear Skin Is for Sale 6.4
Bear Skin Is for Sale
Drama 1980, USSR
