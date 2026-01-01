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Kinoafisha Persons Ulli Lommel Awards

Awards and nominations of Ulli Lommel

Ulli Lommel
Awards and nominations of Ulli Lommel
Berlin International Film Festival 1973 Berlin International Film Festival 1973
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
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