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Filmography
Masaki Kô
Masaki Kô
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masaki Kô
Masaki Kô
Masaki Kô
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
Barefoot Gen
(1983)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Anime
Drama
War
Year
All
1983
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.5
Barefoot Gen
Hadashi no Gen
Animation, War, Drama, Anime
1983, Japan
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