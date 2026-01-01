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Masaki Kô Masaki Kô
Kinoafisha Persons Masaki Kô

Masaki Kô

Masaki Kô

Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Barefoot Gen 7.5
Barefoot Gen (1983)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Barefoot Gen 7.5
Barefoot Gen Hadashi no Gen
Animation, War, Drama, Anime 1983, Japan
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