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Néstor Guzzini Néstor Guzzini
Kinoafisha Persons Néstor Guzzini

Néstor Guzzini

Néstor Guzzini

Date of Birth
25 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Porno and Ice Cream 7.6
Porno and Ice Cream (2022)
Giant 6.7
Giant (2009)
El Cinco 6.6
El Cinco (2014)

Filmography

A Loose End 6.4
A Loose End Un cabo suelto
Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2025, Argentina / Uruguay
Watch trailer
Porno and Ice Cream 7.6
Porno and Ice Cream
Comedy 2022, Argentina/Uruguay
Alelí 6.4
Alelí Alelí
Comedy, Drama 2019, Uruguay / Argentina
El Cinco 6.6
El Cinco El 5 de talleres
Drama, Comedy 2014, Uruguay / Argentina / Russia / Germany / France
Watch trailer
So Much Water 5.8
So Much Water Tanta Agua
Drama, Comedy 2013, Uruguay / Mexico / Netherlands / Germany
Watch trailer
Giant 6.7
Giant Gigante
Drama, Comedy 2009, Germany / Spain / Argentina / Uruguay
Watch trailer
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