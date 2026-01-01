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Filmography
Néstor Guzzini
Néstor Guzzini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Néstor Guzzini
Néstor Guzzini
Néstor Guzzini
Date of Birth
25 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Porno and Ice Cream
(2022)
6.7
Giant
(2009)
6.6
El Cinco
(2014)
Filmography
6.4
A Loose End
Un cabo suelto
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2025, Argentina / Uruguay
Watch trailer
7.6
Porno and Ice Cream
Comedy
2022, Argentina/Uruguay
6.4
Alelí
Alelí
Comedy, Drama
2019, Uruguay / Argentina
6.6
El Cinco
El 5 de talleres
Drama, Comedy
2014, Uruguay / Argentina / Russia / Germany / France
Watch trailer
5.8
So Much Water
Tanta Agua
Drama, Comedy
2013, Uruguay / Mexico / Netherlands / Germany
Watch trailer
6.7
Giant
Gigante
Drama, Comedy
2009, Germany / Spain / Argentina / Uruguay
Watch trailer
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