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Filmography
Neil Innes
Neil Innes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Innes
Neil Innes
Neil Innes
Date of Birth
9 December 1944
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
29 December 2019
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus
(1969)
8.1
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
(1975)
8.0
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
(1979)
Filmography
7.1
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy
Not the Messiah (He's a Very Naughty Boy)
Drama, Musical, Comedy
2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.2
Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Comedy
1982, USA
8
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Life of Brian
Comedy
1979, Great Britain
8.1
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Comedy, Fantasy, Adventure
1975, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Comedy
1969, Great Britain
Show more
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