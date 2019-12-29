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Neil Innes Neil Innes
Kinoafisha Persons Neil Innes

Neil Innes

Neil Innes

Date of Birth
9 December 1944
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
29 December 2019
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Monty Python's Flying Circus 8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969)
Monty Python and the Holy Grail 8.1
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
Monty Python’s Life of Brian 8.0
Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)

Filmography

Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy 7.1
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy Not the Messiah (He's a Very Naughty Boy)
Drama, Musical, Comedy 2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl 7.2
Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Comedy 1982, USA
Monty Python’s Life of Brian 8
Monty Python’s Life of Brian Life of Brian
Comedy 1979, Great Britain
Monty Python and the Holy Grail 8.1
Monty Python and the Holy Grail Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Comedy, Fantasy, Adventure 1975, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Monty Python's Flying Circus 8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Comedy 1969, Great Britain
Show more
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