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Misha Kuznetsov Misha Kuznetsov
Kinoafisha Persons Misha Kuznetsov

Misha Kuznetsov

Misha Kuznetsov

Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

25th Hour 7.6
25th Hour (2002)
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 7.5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
Limitless 7.2
Limitless (2015)

Filmography

Limitless 7.2
Limitless
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 7.5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Comedy, Adventure, Action 2015, USA
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Cargo 5.5
Cargo Cargo
Drama 2010, USA
25th Hour 7.6
25th Hour 25th Hour
Action 2002, USA
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