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About
Filmography
Yan Vizinberg
Yan Vizinberg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yan Vizinberg
Yan Vizinberg
Yan Vizinberg
Occupation
Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Minotaur
(2026)
5.5
Cargo
(2010)
Filmography
7.8
Minotaur
Minotaur
Drama
2026, France / Latvia / Germany
Watch trailer
5.5
Cargo
Cargo
Drama
2010, USA
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