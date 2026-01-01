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Yan Vizinberg Yan Vizinberg
Kinoafisha Persons Yan Vizinberg

Yan Vizinberg

Yan Vizinberg

Occupation
Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Minotaur 7.8
Minotaur (2026)
Cargo 5.5
Cargo (2010)

Filmography

Minotaur 7.8
Minotaur Minotaur
Drama 2026, France / Latvia / Germany
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Cargo 5.5
Cargo Cargo
Drama 2010, USA
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