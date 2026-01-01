Adelheid Seeck

Menu
Date of Birth
3 November 1912
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
17 February 1973
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mädchen in Uniform 7
Mädchen in Uniform Mädchen in Uniform
Drama 1958, France / West Germany
