Adelheid Seeck
Adelheid Seeck
Adelheid Seeck
Adelheid Seeck
Date of Birth
3 November 1912
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
17 February 1973
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Mädchen in Uniform
(1958)
7
Mädchen in Uniform
Mädchen in Uniform
Drama
1958, France / West Germany
