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About
Jan Bosdriesz
Jan Bosdriesz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan Bosdriesz
Jan Bosdriesz
Jan Bosdriesz
Date of Birth
1 January 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.9
Black Eyes
(2008)
Filmography
6.9
Black Eyes
Zwarte ogen
Documentary
2008, Netherlands
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