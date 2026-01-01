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Jan Bosdriesz Jan Bosdriesz
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Bosdriesz

Jan Bosdriesz

Jan Bosdriesz

Date of Birth
1 January 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Black Eyes 6.9
Black Eyes (2008)

Filmography

Black Eyes 6.9
Black Eyes Zwarte ogen
Documentary 2008, Netherlands
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