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About
Filmography
Michael Bolten
Michael Bolten
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Bolten
Michael Bolten
Michael Bolten
Date of Birth
27 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
Flipped
(2010)
6.1
Letters to God
(2010)
4.9
Confessions of a Prodigal Son
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2015
2010
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
4.9
Confessions of a Prodigal Son
Confessions of a Prodigal Son
Drama
2015, USA
6.1
Letters to God
Letters to God
Family, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Flipped
Flipped
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
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