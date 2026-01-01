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Michael Bolten Michael Bolten
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Bolten

Michael Bolten

Michael Bolten

Date of Birth
27 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Flipped 7.9
Flipped (2010)
Letters to God 6.1
Letters to God (2010)
Confessions of a Prodigal Son 4.9
Confessions of a Prodigal Son (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Confessions of a Prodigal Son 4.9
Confessions of a Prodigal Son Confessions of a Prodigal Son
Drama 2015, USA
Letters to God 6.1
Letters to God Letters to God
Family, Drama 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Flipped 7.9
Flipped Flipped
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2010, USA
Watch trailer
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