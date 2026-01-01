Menu
Aleksandr Komissarov

Aleksandr Komissarov

Date of Birth
27 February 1904
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
5 August 1975
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

7.7
The School for Scandal (1952)
Circus 7.1
Circus (1936)
Devochka v tsirke 6.6
Devochka v tsirke (1950)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Moskovskie tayny 4.8
Moskovskie tayny
Detective 2018, Russia
Doktor Anna
Doktor Anna
Drama 2017, Russia
Vyuga 5.3
Vyuga
Romantic 2015, Russia
7.7
The School for Scandal Shkola zlosloviya
Comedy 1952, USSR
Devochka v tsirke 6.6
Devochka v tsirke Devochka v tsirke
Animation 1950, USSR
Circus 7.1
Circus Tsirk
Comedy, Musical 1936, USSR
