Aleksandr Komissarov
Aleksandr Komissarov
Date of Birth
27 February 1904
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
5 August 1975
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Voice actor
Popular Films
7.7
The School for Scandal
(1952)
7.1
Circus
(1936)
6.6
Devochka v tsirke
(1950)
Filmography
4.8
Moskovskie tayny
Detective
2018, Russia
Doktor Anna
Drama
2017, Russia
5.3
Vyuga
Romantic
2015, Russia
7.7
The School for Scandal
Shkola zlosloviya
Comedy
1952, USSR
6.6
Devochka v tsirke
Devochka v tsirke
Animation
1950, USSR
7.1
Circus
Tsirk
Comedy, Musical
1936, USSR
