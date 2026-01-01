Menu
Akihiro Kitamura
Akihiro Kitamura
Date of Birth
25 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.1
The Human Centipede (First Sequence)
(2009)
5.7
Lion-Girl
(2023)
Filmography
5.7
Lion-Girl
Lion-Girl
Action, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan
6.1
The Human Centipede (First Sequence)
The Human Centipede
Horror, Drama
2009, Great Britain / Netherlands
