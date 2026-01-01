Menu
Akihiro Kitamura

Date of Birth
25 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Horror actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lion-Girl 5.7
Lion-Girl Lion-Girl
Action, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan
The Human Centipede (First Sequence) 6.1
The Human Centipede (First Sequence) The Human Centipede
Horror, Drama 2009, Great Britain / Netherlands
