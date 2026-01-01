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El Chiky
El Chiky
Kinoafisha
Persons
El Chiky
El Chiky
El Chiky
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.6
Amor y frijoles
(2009)
Filmography
5.6
Amor y frijoles
Amor y frijoles
Comedy, Drama
2009, Honduras
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