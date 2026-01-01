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Luis Eduardo Arango Luis Eduardo Arango
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Eduardo Arango

Luis Eduardo Arango

Luis Eduardo Arango

Date of Birth
20 August 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Time Out 6.6
Time Out (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Time Out 6.6
Time Out Golpe de estadio
Comedy, Romantic, Sport 1998, Spain / Italy / Colombia
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