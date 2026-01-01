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Filmography
Luis Eduardo Arango
Luis Eduardo Arango
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Eduardo Arango
Luis Eduardo Arango
Luis Eduardo Arango
Date of Birth
20 August 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
Time Out
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
1998
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Time Out
Golpe de estadio
Comedy, Romantic, Sport
1998, Spain / Italy / Colombia
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