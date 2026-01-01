Menu
Mia Benson

Mia Benson

Date of Birth
7 June 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
David and the Magic Pearl 6.7
David and the Magic Pearl Dawid i Sandy
Animation 1988, Sweden / Poland
