Mia Benson
Mia Benson
Date of Birth
7 June 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.7
David and the Magic Pearl
(1988)
Filmography
6.7
David and the Magic Pearl
Dawid i Sandy
Animation
1988, Sweden / Poland
