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Filmography
Emily Dunn
Emily Dunn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Dunn
Emily Dunn
Emily Dunn
Date of Birth
15 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.6
My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
(2010)
0.0
The Perfect Destiny
(2025)
Filmography
The Perfect Destiny
The Perfect Destiny
Drama, Family, Romantic
2025, USA
6.6
My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
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