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Filmography
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Abel Gance
Abel Gance
Kinoafisha
Persons
Abel Gance
Abel Gance
Abel Gance
Date of Birth
25 October 1889
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
10 November 1981
Occupation
Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher
(1928)
6.8
Beethoven's Great Love
(1937)
6.2
Sorrowful Mother
(1917)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1937
1931
1928
1917
All
4
Films
4
Writer
3
Director
3
Actor
2
6.8
Beethoven's Great Love
Un grand amour de Beethoven
Biography, Musical, Drama
1937, France
6
End of the World
La fin du monde
Drama, Sci-Fi
1931, France
7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher
La chute de la maison Usher
Fantasy, Horror, Drama
1928, France
6.2
Sorrowful Mother
Mater dolorosa
Drama
1917, France
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