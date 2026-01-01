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Abel Gance Abel Gance
Kinoafisha Persons Abel Gance

Abel Gance

Abel Gance

Date of Birth
25 October 1889
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
10 November 1981
Occupation
Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Fall of the House of Usher 7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher (1928)
Beethoven's Great Love 6.8
Beethoven's Great Love (1937)
6.2
Sorrowful Mother (1917)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Beethoven's Great Love 6.8
Beethoven's Great Love Un grand amour de Beethoven
Biography, Musical, Drama 1937, France
End of the World 6
End of the World La fin du monde
Drama, Sci-Fi 1931, France
The Fall of the House of Usher 7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher La chute de la maison Usher
Fantasy, Horror, Drama 1928, France
6.2
Sorrowful Mother Mater dolorosa
Drama 1917, France
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