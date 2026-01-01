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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Ewa Kasprzyk
Ewa Kasprzyk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ewa Kasprzyk
Ewa Kasprzyk
Ewa Kasprzyk
Date of Birth
1 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Peasants
(2023)
6.9
Polowanie
(2023)
6.7
Kogel-mogel
(1988)
Filmography
7.8
The Peasants
Chlopi
Animation, Drama, History
2023, Lithuania / Poland / Serbia
Watch trailer
6.9
Polowanie
Polowanie
Thriller
2023, Poland
2.9
Slub doskonaly
Slub doskonaly
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Poland
3.3
Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4
Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4
Comedy
2022, Poland
3
365 Days: This Day
365 Days: This Day
Drama, Romantic
2022, Poland
3.2
The Next 365 Days
The Next 365 Days
Drama, Romantic
2022, Poland
5.1
Narzeczony na niby
Narzeczony na niby
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Poland
Watch trailer
5.8
Plagi Breslau
Plagi Breslau
Action, Crime, Mystery
2018, Poland
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