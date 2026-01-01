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Ewa Kasprzyk Ewa Kasprzyk
Kinoafisha Persons Ewa Kasprzyk

Ewa Kasprzyk

Ewa Kasprzyk

Date of Birth
1 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Peasants 7.8
The Peasants (2023)
Polowanie 6.9
Polowanie (2023)
6.7
Kogel-mogel (1988)

Filmography

The Peasants 7.8
The Peasants Chlopi
Animation, Drama, History 2023, Lithuania / Poland / Serbia
Watch trailer
Polowanie 6.9
Polowanie Polowanie
Thriller 2023, Poland
Slub doskonaly 2.9
Slub doskonaly Slub doskonaly
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Poland
Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4 3.3
Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4 Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4
Comedy 2022, Poland
365 Days: This Day 3
365 Days: This Day 365 Days: This Day
Drama, Romantic 2022, Poland
The Next 365 Days 3.2
The Next 365 Days The Next 365 Days
Drama, Romantic 2022, Poland
Narzeczony na niby 5.1
Narzeczony na niby Narzeczony na niby
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Poland
Watch trailer
Plagi Breslau 5.8
Plagi Breslau Plagi Breslau
Action, Crime, Mystery 2018, Poland
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