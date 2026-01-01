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Filmography
Maria Theodorakis
Maria Theodorakis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Theodorakis
Maria Theodorakis
Maria Theodorakis
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
The Castle
(1997)
7.1
Seven Types of Ambiguity
(2017)
6.4
Walking on Water
(2002)
Filmography
7.1
Seven Types of Ambiguity
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2017, Australia
6.1
The Eye of the Storm
The Eye of the Storm
Drama
2011, Australia
Watch trailer
6.4
Walking on Water
Walking on Water
Drama
2002, Australia
7.7
The Castle
The Castle
Comedy, Drama
1997, Australia
Watch trailer
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