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Maria Theodorakis Maria Theodorakis
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Theodorakis

Maria Theodorakis

Maria Theodorakis

Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Castle 7.7
The Castle (1997)
Seven Types of Ambiguity 7.1
Seven Types of Ambiguity (2017)
Walking on Water 6.4
Walking on Water (2002)

Filmography

Seven Types of Ambiguity 7.1
Seven Types of Ambiguity
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2017, Australia
The Eye of the Storm 6.1
The Eye of the Storm The Eye of the Storm
Drama 2011, Australia
Watch trailer
Walking on Water 6.4
Walking on Water Walking on Water
Drama 2002, Australia
The Castle 7.7
The Castle The Castle
Comedy, Drama 1997, Australia
Watch trailer
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