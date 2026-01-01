Ada Condeescu

Menu
Date of Birth
2 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle
(2010)
6.7
Est – Dittatura Last Minute
(2020)
5.3
Vama Veche Retreat
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2020
2014
2010
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
5.3
Vama Veche Retreat
Vama Veche Retreat
Comedy
2024, Romania
6.7
Est – Dittatura Last Minute
Est - Dittatura Last Minute
Comedy, Drama
2020, Italy
4.8
Lady of Csejte
Lady Of Csejte
Thriller
2014, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle
Eu cand vreau sa fluier, fluier
Drama
2010, Sweden / Romania
Watch trailer
