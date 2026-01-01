Menu
Ada Condeescu

Ada Condeescu

Date of Birth
2 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vama Veche Retreat 5.3
Vama Veche Retreat Vama Veche Retreat
Comedy 2024, Romania
Est – Dittatura Last Minute 6.7
Est – Dittatura Last Minute Est - Dittatura Last Minute
Comedy, Drama 2020, Italy
Lady of Csejte 4.8
Lady of Csejte Lady Of Csejte
Thriller 2014, Russia / USA
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle 7.3
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle Eu cand vreau sa fluier, fluier
Drama 2010, Sweden / Romania
