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Filmography
Krzysztof Dzierma
Krzysztof Dzierma
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krzysztof Dzierma
Krzysztof Dzierma
Krzysztof Dzierma
Date of Birth
29 May 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.2
U Pana Boga w ogródku
(2007)
5.6
U Pana Boga za miedza
(2009)
5.3
God's Little Republic
(2024)
Filmography
5.3
God's Little Republic
U Pana Boga w Królowym Moscie
Comedy
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
5.6
U Pana Boga za miedza
U Pana Boga za miedza
Comedy
2009, Poland
6.2
U Pana Boga w ogródku
U Pana Boga w ogródku
Comedy
2007, Poland
Show more
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