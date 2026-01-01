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Krzysztof Dzierma Krzysztof Dzierma
Kinoafisha Persons Krzysztof Dzierma

Krzysztof Dzierma

Krzysztof Dzierma

Date of Birth
29 May 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

U Pana Boga w ogródku 6.2
U Pana Boga w ogródku (2007)
U Pana Boga za miedza 5.6
U Pana Boga za miedza (2009)
God's Little Republic 5.3
God's Little Republic (2024)

Filmography

God's Little Republic 5.3
God's Little Republic U Pana Boga w Królowym Moscie
Comedy 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
U Pana Boga za miedza 5.6
U Pana Boga za miedza U Pana Boga za miedza
Comedy 2009, Poland
U Pana Boga w ogródku 6.2
U Pana Boga w ogródku U Pana Boga w ogródku
Comedy 2007, Poland
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