Maciej Marczewski
Maciej Marczewski
Maciej Marczewski
Maciej Marczewski
Maciej Marczewski
Date of Birth
13 June 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka
(2017)
6.2
Kamerdyner
(2018)
5.8
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2019
2018
2017
2013
2012
2008
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
King of Dope
Król dopalaczy
Action, Crime
2026, Poland
5.6
The Legions
Legiony
Drama, History, Romantic
2019, Poland
6.2
Kamerdyner
Kamerdyner
Drama, History, Romantic
2018, Poland
7
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka
Sztuka kochania. Historia Michaliny Wislockiej
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2017, Poland
5.6
In Hiding
W ukryciu
Drama
2013, Poland
5.2
Shameless
Bez wstydu
Drama
2012, Poland
5.8
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?
Ile wazy kon trojanski?
Comedy
2008, Poland
