Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maciej Marczewski Maciej Marczewski
Kinoafisha Persons Maciej Marczewski

Maciej Marczewski

Maciej Marczewski

Date of Birth
13 June 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka 7.0
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka (2017)
Kamerdyner 6.2
Kamerdyner (2018)
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh? 5.8
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh? (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
King of Dope
King of Dope Król dopalaczy
Action, Crime 2026, Poland
The Legions 5.6
The Legions Legiony
Drama, History, Romantic 2019, Poland
Kamerdyner 6.2
Kamerdyner Kamerdyner
Drama, History, Romantic 2018, Poland
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka 7
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka Sztuka kochania. Historia Michaliny Wislockiej
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2017, Poland
In Hiding 5.6
In Hiding W ukryciu
Drama 2013, Poland
Shameless 5.2
Shameless Bez wstydu
Drama 2012, Poland
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh? 5.8
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh? Ile wazy kon trojanski?
Comedy 2008, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more