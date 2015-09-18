Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marcin Wrona Marcin Wrona
Kinoafisha Persons Marcin Wrona

Marcin Wrona

Marcin Wrona

Date of Birth
25 March 1973
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
18 September 2015
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Mire 7.0
The Mire (2018)
My Flesh My Blood 6.1
My Flesh My Blood (2009)
Demon 6.1
Demon (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Mire 7
The Mire
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Poland
Demon 6.1
Demon Demon
Thriller 2015, Poland / Israel
My Flesh My Blood 6.1
My Flesh My Blood Moja krew
Drama 2009, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more