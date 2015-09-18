Menu
Marcin Wrona
Marcin Wrona
Date of Birth
25 March 1973
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
18 September 2015
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
The Mire
(2018)
6.1
My Flesh My Blood
(2009)
6.1
Demon
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2018
2015
2009
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Producer
1
Writer
3
Director
2
7
The Mire
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Poland
6.1
Demon
Demon
Thriller
2015, Poland / Israel
6.1
My Flesh My Blood
Moja krew
Drama
2009, Poland
