Malgorzata Bereza
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Day of the Wacko
(2002)
6.4
Zero
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2009
2002
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.4
Zero
Zero
Drama, Action
2009, Poland
8.1
Day of the Wacko
Dzien swira
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2002, Poland
