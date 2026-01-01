Menu
Malgorzata Bereza

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zero 6.4
Zero Zero
Drama, Action 2009, Poland
Day of the Wacko 8.1
Day of the Wacko Dzien swira
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2002, Poland
