Alexandra London

Date of Birth
29 April 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sentimental Destinies 6.7
Sentimental Destinies Destinées sentimentales, Les
Drama, Romantic 2000, France / Switzerland
