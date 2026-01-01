Menu
Alexandra London
Alexandra London
Alexandra London
Alexandra London
Alexandra London
Date of Birth
29 April 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
Sentimental Destinies
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2000
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
Sentimental Destinies
Destinées sentimentales, Les
Drama, Romantic
2000, France / Switzerland
