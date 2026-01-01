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Kinoafisha Persons Charles 'Buddy' Rogers Awards

Awards and nominations of Charles 'Buddy' Rogers

Charles 'Buddy' Rogers
Awards and nominations of Charles 'Buddy' Rogers
Academy Awards, USA 1986 Academy Awards, USA 1986
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
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