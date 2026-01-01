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Nisrin Siksik Nisrin Siksik
Kinoafisha Persons Nisrin Siksik

Nisrin Siksik

Nisrin Siksik

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Attack 7.1
The Attack (2012)
Ajami 6.9
Ajami (2009)

Filmography

The Attack 7.1
The Attack L'attentat
Drama 2012, Lebanon / France / Qatar / Belgium
Ajami 6.9
Ajami Ajami
Drama 2009, Germany / Israel
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