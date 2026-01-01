Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nisrin Siksik
Nisrin Siksik
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nisrin Siksik
Nisrin Siksik
Nisrin Siksik
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
The Attack
(2012)
6.9
Ajami
(2009)
Filmography
7.1
The Attack
L'attentat
Drama
2012, Lebanon / France / Qatar / Belgium
6.9
Ajami
Ajami
Drama
2009, Germany / Israel
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree