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Loretta Di Lelio Loretta Di Lelio
Kinoafisha Persons Loretta Di Lelio

Loretta Di Lelio

Loretta Di Lelio

Date of Birth
27 July 1918
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
10 January 2013

Popular Films

Elisir d'amore, L' 5.9
Elisir d'amore, L' (1946)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Elisir d'amore, L' 5.9
Elisir d'amore, L' Elisir d'amore, L'
Musical 1946, Italy
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