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Filmography
Loretta Di Lelio
Loretta Di Lelio
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loretta Di Lelio
Loretta Di Lelio
Loretta Di Lelio
Date of Birth
27 July 1918
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
10 January 2013
Popular Films
5.9
Elisir d'amore, L'
(1946)
Filmography
Genre
All
Musical
Year
All
1946
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.9
Elisir d'amore, L'
Elisir d'amore, L'
Musical
1946, Italy
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