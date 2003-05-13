Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marcos Zucker Marcos Zucker
Kinoafisha Persons Marcos Zucker

Marcos Zucker

Marcos Zucker

Date of Birth
15 February 1921
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
13 May 2003
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Amor a primera vista 6.4
Amor a primera vista (1956)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Amor a primera vista 6.4
Amor a primera vista Amor a primera vista
Musical, Comedy, Romantic 1956, Argentina
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more