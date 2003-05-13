Menu
Marcos Zucker
Date of Birth
15 February 1921
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
13 May 2003
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
Amor a primera vista
(1956)
Filmography
6.4
Amor a primera vista
Amor a primera vista
Musical, Comedy, Romantic
1956, Argentina
