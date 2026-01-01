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Lyne Chardonnet Lyne Chardonnet
Kinoafisha Persons Lyne Chardonnet

Lyne Chardonnet

Lyne Chardonnet

Date of Birth
5 May 1943
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
11 December 1980
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Le tatoué 6.5
Le tatoué (1968)
Trois hommes à abattre 6.2
Trois hommes à abattre (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Trois hommes à abattre 6.2
Trois hommes à abattre Trois hommes а abattre, 1980
Action, Crime, Drama 1980, France / Italy
Le tatoué 6.5
Le tatoué tatoué, Le
Comedy 1968, France / Italy
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