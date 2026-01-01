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About
Filmography
Lyne Chardonnet
Lyne Chardonnet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyne Chardonnet
Lyne Chardonnet
Lyne Chardonnet
Date of Birth
5 May 1943
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
11 December 1980
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.5
Le tatoué
(1968)
6.2
Trois hommes à abattre
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
1980
1968
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.2
Trois hommes à abattre
Trois hommes а abattre, 1980
Action, Crime, Drama
1980, France / Italy
6.5
Le tatoué
tatoué, Le
Comedy
1968, France / Italy
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