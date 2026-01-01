Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Manuela Spartà
Manuela Spartà
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuela Spartà
Manuela Spartà
Manuela Spartà
Date of Birth
1 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.1
One Out of Two
(2006)
5.2
La casa sulle nuvole
(2009)
5.1
Lezioni di volo
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2009
2007
2006
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.2
La casa sulle nuvole
La casa sulle nuvole
Drama
2009, Italy
5.1
Lezioni di volo
Lezioni di volo
Drama
2007, Italy / France / India
6.1
One Out of Two
Uno su due
Drama
2006, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree