Manuela Spartà

Manuela Spartà

Date of Birth
1 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
La casa sulle nuvole 5.2
La casa sulle nuvole La casa sulle nuvole
Drama 2009, Italy
Lezioni di volo 5.1
Lezioni di volo Lezioni di volo
Drama 2007, Italy / France / India
One Out of Two 6.1
One Out of Two Uno su due
Drama 2006, Italy
